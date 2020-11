The Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary has dropped to 99.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Less than five new cases were reported in the Premier County last night, as part of a national total of 330 – the lowest daily figure in 10 days.

There are now 14 counties with an incidence rate below 100, with the highest rates still seen in Donegal and Limerick.





It was also reported last night that a further eight people have died with Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 2,018.