Tipperary’s Collison brothers are second wealthiest people in Ireland

Tipperary’s Patrick and John Collison are the second wealthiest people in the country.

The Dromineer brothers’ online payments company Stripe has added 2.75 billion euro to their wealth, bringing their worth to 7.75 billion euro.

The Weston Family who own Brown Thomas and Arnotts retain the top spot with an 11.8 billion euro fortune.





Sunday Times Irish Rich List Compiler, Colm Murphy says the Collision brothers are doing extremely well:

“They are the big stars once again of this years Rich List.

Half of the six billion gained on the Rich List comes from the Collison brothers.

In terms of worldwide, they’d now be seen among the top people internationally in terms of digital media. The Tipperary brothers Patrick and John Collison, they saw their fortune from their Stripe online payments software increase by 55% in the last 12 months.”