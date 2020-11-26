Tipperary’s Cáit Devane ‘anxious to make the next step’ this Saturday

The Tipperary camogie team will be looking to reach a first All-Ireland final in 14 years this weekend.

They face reigning champions Galway on Saturday in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The game throws-in at 2.15 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.





After losing two semi-finals in the past two years, Tipp forward Cait Devane is hoping they can take the next step an reach this year’s final:

“We’re anxious to make that next step and break into the top three of Cork, Kilkenny and Galway.

“That’s definitely our goal looking at the weekend.

“Galway are going to pose a massive challenge for us but when you’re playing in an All-Ireland semi-final you know the team you’re going to be playing are very good.

“They’re the matches you want to be playing in and preparing for and challenging yourself.

“We’re all really looking forward to the challenge and to hopefully take the next step in Tipperary camogie.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.