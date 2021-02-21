Tipperary’s Allen family to battle it out in Ireland’s Fittest Family finale tonight

The Allen family from Newport will be battling it out on TV later to be named Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Ticey Allen, his daughter Ruth, and sons James and Tom, have made it to the final four under the stewardship of former Munster rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan.

The series finale will air on RTE One tonight at 6.30, with the winners walking away with 15,000 euro.





Ticey Allen says that it has been a great experience to work with Donncha O’Callaghan:

“Donncha is a very sound, down to Earth man.

“Up for a laugh all the time, when things are down he will make you smile at the end of it and he’ll say come on lads and bring it together and on with the next event or whatever.

“It’s great to have someone like that.

“He’s not shouting and roaring at you all the time but when the pressure is on he does his fair share too.”