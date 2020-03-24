Tipperary’s Alan Kelly calls for student nurses to be paid for their work during COVID-19 crisis

A Tipperary TD has called for student nurses who are working in our hospitals during the COVID-19 health crisis to be paid.

Labour’s Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says these nurses – like many healthcare professionals – are putting themselves out on the frontline working to protect us from the spread of the virus.

However unlike many of their colleagues in our hospitals they are not being paid.





Deputy Kelly says this is unfair and the government needs to rectify the situation:

“They are putting themselves in harm’s way, in the front line. They are going to be our heroes.

“This is going to help deal with this crisis. But they deserve to be treated with respect and they deserve to be paid like everybody else.

“They’re very great people and I believe the State has to pay them. I think the idea that we just give them nothing is a disgrace and I believe the government are going to have to change their position on this.”