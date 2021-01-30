Tipperary’s AIL teams out of league action until September

Tipperary’s AIL teams may be out of league action until September.

That’s after the IRFU made the decision to cancel this season amidst the pandemic.

Cashel, Nenagh Ormond and Clonmel all compete in the AIL, with this season having been postponed since late last year.





However, following the decision to cancel the season, the new season will likely not begin until next September.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Nenagh Ormond head coach Ivan Muldoon says the news was expected but is still disappointing:

“The longer it went on, it looked like it was more than likely going to be cancelled.

“It’s a small bit disappointing in a way.

“We were taking this year as a year we were bringing up five or six under-18s to blood into the first team squad, that seems to be gone by the way side.

“But look, there’s a bigger picture, we need to respect what’s going on and hopefully come back stronger and be able to go full steam ahead in September.”