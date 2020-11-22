Tipperary win first Munster Football Final since 1935

Tipperary are Munster Football champions for the first time since 1935.

They’ve beaten Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh by three points on a final score line of 17 points to 14.

Captain Conor Sweeney led his men to victory scoring seven points in a man of the match performance.





Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Sweeney says the win means everything to him:

“It’s incredible, it means a lot to me you know. I’ve been playing now 10 or 11 seasons and this is so only my second provincial final appearance so I wasn’t leaving today without the cup.

“I think that was the mentality of the whole group, we weren’t going to leave it behind us today.

“I’m very honoured and very privileged to be here to accept the trophy on behalf of the players and the management and everyone in Tipp really so it’s fantastic.”

Manager David Power gave his reaction to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game:

“Wow! It’s just fantastic for Tipp football.

“For all the good people that have contributed whether it’s players, former managers, everyone has contributed.

“That’s what it’s been all about, we are a small family in Tipp football but this is a huge occasion, this goes far beyond just winning today.

“I think it’s going to give a lift to the whole juvenile structures, primary schools, secondary schools, kids will want to start playing football for Tipperary because they will all be at home watching this.

“The lads played with style, they played with passion.

“It was just marvelous to be on the line. I’m just so so proud.”

With the win, Tipperary will now face Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday December 6th.