‘Tipperary will thrive in Croke Park’ – David Power

Tipperary football manager David Power believes his side will thrive in Croke Park.

Their All-Ireland semi-final with Mayo takes place this Sunday at half-past-three in the GAA HQ.

The Premier’s last outing in Croke Park was the 2017 league final, were they beat Louth by nine points.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Power says his players are looking forward to playing there…

“I think the lads aren’t going to hold any fear against Mayo and I think they’re actually going to thrive in playing up in Croke Park.

“I think the lads are really looking forward to be playing in Croke Park.

“I really do think that if we can get a performance, we are going to be there or thereabouts.”

