Tipperary volunteers asking for help in sewing face masks for nursing homes

A group of Tipperary volunteers say you don’t need expensive technology to help out during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

While a number of schools and libraries in the Premier County have been using 3-D printers to produce face shields others can use more basic equipment.

Warren Beatty from Clerihan is trying to get people to sew masks for use in nursing homes:





“I know that guys are 3D printing face shields but there’s a network of people who have a sewing machine somewhere so it could turn into a cottage industry if we had a standard.

“We could drop material out and pick up masks. An individual could do five or 10 in their spare time in the week and we could collect them up.”