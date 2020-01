Tipperary Tourism’s new website will be launched at the end of this month.

The aim of the new site is to accelerate tourism traffic to the county by giving users an online one-stop-shop with all the relevant information.

There will be an official launch on January 28th in the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town to mark the occasion.





The launch is open to all those interested in promoting Tipperary as a tourism destination. Registration in advance is essential, please email [email protected]