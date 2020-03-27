Tipperary therapist in self-isolation says keeping routine is very important

Keep a sense of routine to your days.

That’s the advice from a Tipperary therapist who has had to spend the last fortnight in isolation.

Majella Kennedy says anyone who finds themselves in the same situation should try to keep their minds stimulated.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, she said it’s also important not to overload yourself with bad news…

“In the first day or two, I glued myself to every piece of news I could get about COVID and about testing. But after Day 2 I just stopped that because that wasn’t helpful at all.

“…I’d just pick one part of the day that I would listen in and it was mostly your own programme that I listened into and to get my news from and I would listen to one late evening news to see what was the update during the day.

“The overload of what’s coming through, particularly if you’re in isolation, is too much. It’s overwhelming.”

