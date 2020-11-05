Tipperary team to play Monaghan has been announced

The Tipperary Ladies Football team to play Monaghan has been announced.

One change has been made from last week’s team as Maria Curley replaces Orla O’Dwyer at wing back.

Lauren Fitzpatrick is in goals with a full-back line of Carrie Davey, Lucy Spillane and Emma Cronin.





Captain Samantha Lambert and Ellen Moore joins Maria Curley in the half back line while Aisling McCarthy and Anna Rose Kennedy pair up in midfield.

Centre forward is Emma Morrissey and she has Caitlin Kennedy and Laura Dillon either side of her.

Aishling Moloney scored 1-10 against Galway last week and she’s joined again by Ava Fennessy and Roisin Howard in the full forward line.

Throw-in in Parnell Park is at 7.30pm Friday evening.