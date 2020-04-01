Tipperary TD says helpline needed for healthcare workers

A local TD says more supports need to be put in place as quickly as possible to look after the country’s health workers.

Michael Lowry is suggesting that public transport should be free to use for those on the frontline for the duration of this pandemic.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Deputy Lowry also says a support line should be set up by the HSE to help with the mental wellbeing of those workers:





“To listen to their problems, to give them support, to give them comfort, to give them encouragement.

“I believe that healthcare workers, due to the enormous pressure that they’re working on, are exposed and vulnerable and do need more support from the HSE.

“I’m looking at social media commentary from healthcare workers, I’m listening to them in exchanges that I’m having with them myself. And this is the problem.

“We’re only in the early stages. This crisis is going to be ongoing – there’s several weeks left yet.”