Tipperary TD, Martin Browne, says PPE should be sourced in Ireland, not China

A Tipperary TD is calling on the government to get Personal Protection Equipment from sources other than China.

Deputy Martin Browne says a number of companies in Ireland are capable of providing much needed equipment for frontline staff.

With news emerging that a large amount of the PPE coming from China did not meet the required standards the Cashel based Sinn Féin TD says we should look closer to home:





“I got a phonecall from a company – Innovative Paper Ltd is their name, they’re an Irish-based company – and they contacted the HSE five weeks ago now nearly.

“It wasn’t until yesterday that they got a reply back even.

“We all knew back then that there was a problem with PPE gear and the lack of it.

“I’m led to believe that there’s around 50 companies who could provide some of this gear.”