Tipperary students facing a much changed school set up

Academic studies will probably take a back seat when students return to education in the coming weeks according to a Tipperary school principal.

Schools in Tipperary and across the country are putting finishing touches to preparations for reopening amid a very changed environment.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in schools closing last March.





Peter Creedon from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir says people need confidence ahead of schools reopening.

“We want our parents and the students and their grandparents to feel that the school is a safe environment and that the community at large is a safe environment for people.”

“I think it’s really important for kids to get back to the social aspect to school which is probably is much more important at this time than maybe the academic progress the students will be expected to make.”

“We’re planning in the first couple of weeks to work hard on the well-being of students and staff and get back into the routine of school albeit schools will be significantly different from what we’ve experienced before.

Listen back to Peter’s interview on Tipp Today :