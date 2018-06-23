Tipperary Senior Camogie snatch victory over Wexford

There was better fortune for the Tipperary Senior Camogie side after they snatched a late victory from Wexford yesterday.

The Premier were outstanding in the opening fifteen minutes thanks in no small part to Karen Kennedy and Laura Loughnane who dominated midfield and 9 minutes in Tipperary were leading at Wexford Innovate Park by 6 points to no score.

They increased this to 10 points by half time with Cait Devane clocking up 7 points alone in the opening period – however on the 25th minute Wexford’s Joanne Dillion scored a goal and it was 1-03 to 0-10 at the break.





The Yellowbellies then secured a second goal in the second half and moved ahead of Tipp with just 6 minutes of normal time remaining but Bill Mullaney’s side fought back and a goal on the hour mark by Mairead Campion sealed the win for the Premier.

It ended Wexford 2 – 8 Tipperary 1-14 – and Tipp now move to the top of Group Two of the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship