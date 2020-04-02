Tipperary school doing its bit to help with shortage of PPE for health workers

A Tipperary school is playing its part in supporting frontline health staff.

Pupils at St Ailbe’s in Tipp Town have manufactured 120 test visors in a bid to alleviate the pressure with the current shortage of Personal Protective Equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Woodwork teacher Eoin Kennedy came up with the idea after finding some open source software.





School principal at St Ailbe’s is Ruaidhrí Devitt:

“They can be made with 5ml perspex, which obviously most schools would have access to.

“The acrylic that would have been used for overhead projectors – you can put a sheet of acrylic on the outside as a kind of a cover. So obviously, the idea is that as the person in the medical profession uses it, they can dump the acrylic sheet and use different, re-usable acrylic sheets.

“So, it’s just a way of making visors that hopefully should protect people on the frontline.”