Tipperary racecourse begin design phase of new development

Tipperary racecourse are beginning the designing phase of their new all-weather track.

The project, which is expected to be complete within 3 to 4 years, would see a new all-weather track being built, while the turf track would be retained for jump meetings and schooling.

Plans are also being made to make the development as beneficial to the local community as possible.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Tipperary racecourse general manager Andrew Hogan outlines the aim of this new project:

“Our main objective is that it’s more than just a racecourse.

“While from an all-weather point of view, our intention is to have a world class racecourse down there.

“Then from the community aspect, it’ll be very positive.

“We’re working with Tipperary County Council, the taskforce in Tipperary Town and just looking at ideas for how we could best use the area for recreational use and I suppose what we need to put in there that compliments the town of Tipperary rather than competes and work with the town on that.”