Tipperary publicans counting costs of COVID-19 as they’re set to remain closed for foreseeable

Tipperary publicans are counting the cost of Covid-19 as they look set to remain closed for weeks if not months.

They along with hotels, restaurants and cafe’s are counting the cost of efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

John Malone of the Galtee Inn in Cahir says the hospitality sector in general has been badly hit.





He says summer bookings are already being cancelled:

“We did have a very good summer booked in with the touring buses that travel the country. But they’re being cancelled now every day as we speak.

“Most of our business would be from Europe: France, Italy, Spain, Germany. This summer, I think just won’t happen.

“It’s sad but I suppose we just have to live with it and get on and we’ll all try and adjust and do what’s necessary to try and survive the current climate.”