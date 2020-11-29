Tipperary property sells for over 50% above guiding price

There was strong interest in Tipperary properties which went under the hammer at a recent online auction.

They included what’s described as a lodge offering rustic charm and tranquility on the shores of Lough Derg.

The cedarwood lodge on the shores of Lough Derg sold for 50% more than its guiding price on Youbid.ie’s most recent online auction.





The 98 square metre three-bed detached residence at Curraghmore Point in Coolbawn came with an Advised Minimum Value of €85,000 but sold for €127,000.

It drew interest from six bidders with a total of 46 bids.

Another Tipperary property to sell well above expectations was a three-bed semi-detached house at Ascaill Breen in Cashel which went for €163,000 compared to its guide price of 100,000.

And a three-bed detached cottage at Forgestown, Moycarkey sold for €109,000 which was 55% over its guide price of €70,000.

The online auction saw 80% of properties sold on the day with average prices achieving around 18% above reserves after strong bidding.