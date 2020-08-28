Tipperary principal reflects on positive start to new school year

Teachers, children and parents are adjusting to the new norms of education now as schools have been reopening this week.

Louise Tobin, principal of St Joseph’s National School in Tipperary Town says everything has been going well so far.

Hand sanitizer is in place all around the school, children are organised into their own groups and teachers have PPE.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Louise said they are also mindful that children will get colds as normal at this time of year:

“It’s going to have to be a common sense, professional approach. Teachers and SNAs, we are professionals, we run a very professional show and do our very best. We’ll continue to do our very best to identify if a child is sick.

“In a primary school there’s a lot of sickness. And we won’t be going around paranoid when somebody feels ill, and hopefully the children get a sense of that as well.”

Listen back to Tipperary Town Louise Tobin talk to Fran Curry on Tipp Today:

