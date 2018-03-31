Tipperary prepare to meet old foe under lights at Semple

Tipperary Senior Hurlers’ dress rehearsal for their championship opener with Limerick takes place this evening.

The Treaty men travel to Semple Stadium for a 7pm throw in in the semi final of the National Hurling League.

Michael Ryan has made three changes for the clash – Kiladangan’s Willie Connors, who was introduced as a sub last week is handed a starting debut.





Daragh Mooney of Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill takes up the position between the posts and Moyne-Templetuohy’s Tomás Hamill comes into the half-back line for the clash under lights at Semple Stadium

With the two counties close neighbours – old rivalry is certainly to the fore of the clash.

Tipp hurler Michael Breen says they’re focussing on themselves…

