Tipperary to play its part in National Spring Clean

Tipperary will once again play its part in the National Spring Clean which is due to take place next month.

Ireland’s largest anti-litter initiative will run from June 8th to 20th having been deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Community groups and volunteers from across Tipperary will once again give of their time and effort to organise clean-up events in towns and villages around the county.





This year’s National Spring Clean event was deferred until next month due to Covid-19 – communities engaging in cleanups are advised to adhere to HSE and An Taisce guidelines by organising themselves into groups of no more than 4 people and to stay within a 20 kilometre radius.

The event has established itself as Ireland’s biggest anti-litter initiative and encourages people from all walks of life to take pride in their local community surroundings and to lead the way against combating litter.

395 groups from Tipperary participated last year and with 290 registrations to date this figure is likely to be exceeded in 2020.

Tipperary County Council distributes litter pickers, bags and gloves to community groups and the collected materials can be brought to any of the Civic Amenity Sites.