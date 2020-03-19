Tipperary pharmacists ask for patience amid unprecedented demand

A Nenagh pharmacist says that the Coronavirus has lead to “the most stressful and demanding period” of his business’s existence.

Denis Finnerty is one of multiple pharmacists in the town to appeal to the public to remain patient and courteous as staff continue rolling out social distancing and capacity protocols in their buildings.

People are urged not to stockpile medicine, and to work with pharmacists to ensure a safe provision of service.





Mr Finnerty also has this advice for ensuring a quicker service in the pharmacy. “Phone the pharmacy in advance so a prescription can be prepared. It will help to create a safe flow of people through the pharmacy. It also goes without saying that people showing symptoms should not visit a pharmacy. Contact their local GP or the HSE helpline in that instance,” he said.