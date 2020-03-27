Tipperary people being urged to support Daffodil Day fundraiser via text this year

Tipperary people still have an opportunity to support the Irish Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser.

The event raises around €4 million each year to help fund the society’s support services.

However due to the current pandemic, the charity felt in the interest of the safety of volunteers, it was best to cancel this year’s campaign.





Instead they are running a virtual fundraiser with options to contribute through the Cancer.ie website or donate €4 by texting the word daffodil to 50300.

Nenagh native Mark Mellet – who is Head of Fundraising with the Irish Cancer Society – says their services are continuing despite the Covid-19 outbreak:

“Whatever people can give, however small, will be hugely appreciated and will make a vital difference as our volunteer drivers are working today and our night nurses will head out tonight, and the nurses on the phones during the day as well. Providing that support and information and emotional support to cancer patients. And it’s practical support.

“…Being a Tipperary-native myself, it’s wonderful to see that Tipperary people and everybody are so supportive of the campaign and our services and our nurses.”