Tipperary paramedic praises the public for efforts made to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

A Tipperary paramedic has praised his colleagues and the public for their efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The comments come as 128 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Premier County.

Cashel based Stephen Moloney spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier and said healthcare staff at all levels are supporting each other and also thanked the public for their backing:





“There’s a real willingness to do whatever they can do to support each other. I’ve never seen the whole health environment the way it is right now – they way it’s come together, the way people are supporting their colleagues and reaching out to each other, offering even the smallest bit of help.

“And that’s the same for the public. They might think what they’re doing is a small thing, but if can help to keep a frontline healthcare professional safe to stay in this fight.”