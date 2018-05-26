Tipperary overcome by Cork in Camogie Munster Final

The Tipperary camogie side failed to overcome Cork this afternoon in the Munster Senior Final.

At Pairc Ui Chaoimh – Cork were the dominant side throughout the first half. The Rebel county leading by 8 points into the break with the half-time score Cork 12 points to Tipperary 4 points.

In the second half, Cork powered ahead getting 7 more points while Tipp picked up just 2 more. The Premier county side were down to 13 with red cards going to Mary Ryan & Ereena Fryday





Cork win the title for the 60th time. It finished Cork 19 points – Tipperary 6 points.

Afterwards Tipperary Senior Camogie Manager Bill Mullaney spoke with Tipp FM