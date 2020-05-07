Tipperary man living in Lanzarote says early lockdown key to island’s low Covid-19 figures

A Tipperary man living in Lanzarote says the early lockdown imposed on the island is why they haven’t been nearly as badly hit with the coronavirus as other areas.

Seán Boland helps to run a pub out there and says the entire island has been closed off since the 14th of March.

He told Tipp Today earlier, while business took a massive hit, it was clearly the right move.





Mr Boland said only five people died on the island and there were 84 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“At this moment in time my advisers told me there are only 7 people isolating, five in hospital and just two are in ICU.”