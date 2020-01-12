Tipperary man charged in relation to fatal assault of his father

A 21-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal assault in Waterford yesterday morning.

At a special sitting at Carrick-on-Suir District Court this afternoon, Stephen Butler, the son of the deceased, was charged with assault causing harm.

48-year-old man John Butler, originally from Carrick-on-Suir, was found with serious injuries at his house on Brown Street, Portlaw, but later passed away in hospital.





A post mortem is taking place today.

Stephen Butler, with an address at Shielbaggen, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford, was charged with assault causing harm at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court this afternoon.

He has been remanded in custody until the next court sitting on Thursday, January 16th.

He made no reply to the charge.

Garda Sharon Ryan from Tramore Garda Station told the court there was an objection to bail, as Mr Butler is facing a serious charge with a possible five year term of imprisonment and there is a likelihood of a more serious charge down the line.

The court heard Mr Butler is not currently in gainful employment and he was granted free legal aid with representation from Solicitor Ken Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham also requested his client be evaluated by a duty medic or psychiatrist.

The 21-year-old appeared in court dressed in a blue hoody, grey tracksuit and white sneakers. He was visibly shaken and had his head down for the court proceedings, while family members were sitting behind him.

Mr Butler will appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court again on Thursday.