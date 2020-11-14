Tipperary looking for All-Ireland semi-final spot today

Tipperary’s senior camogie team will be looking to maintain their winning Championship streak in the All Ireland Quarter finals this afternoon.

Waterford are the opposition at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in what’s likely to be an evenly matched contest based on recent meetings.

Bill Mullaney’s side will be aiming to reach their third successive All-Ireland semi-final with a win today.





Throw in is at 2.45.

Former Tipp senior hurler Sabrina Larkin thinks that Tipperary’s bench can make a significant impact:

“Three of the girls on the sub’s bench were nominated for All-Stars last year so that just shows you the competition for places that’s there at the minute.

That’s hopefully a good sign.

Waterford are no different. Their bench is equally as strong and with conditions the way they’re going to be based on the weather forecast it’s not going to be the fifteen finishing that starts so it’s great that we’ll have those options to bring in.”