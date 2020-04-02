Tipperary Local Enterprise Office encouraging businesses to avail of special funding

Tipperary Local Enterprise Office are encouraging businesses to avail of special funding to develop a business continuity plan.

Up to 2,500 euro is available as part of the LEO Business Continuity Voucher, which allows companies to bring in consultants to assess current and future financial needs, cost reduction, and much more.

It’s one of numerous financial schemes which are available to help companies during this difficult period.





Head of Enterprise at Tipperary Local Enterprise Office, Anthony Fitzgerald, explains the background to the voucher:

“So the goal is to help business owners to make informed decisions about what immediate measures and remedial action should be taken to protect staff and sales.

“We’ve been working very hard to make sure that the availability of that voucher is made known to businesses, small and large, and it’s not specific – it’s across all sectors: retail, sole traders, and any business employing up to 50 people can avail of the €2,500 in consultancy and advice fees.”