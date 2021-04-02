Tipperary Ladies Footballer Aisling McCarthy out of action for four months

Tipperary Ladies Footballer Aisling McCarthy is set to be out of action for four months.

The Cahir native suffered a lateral ligament injury in her knee whilst playing for the West Coast Eagles in the women’s AFL.

The midfielder is currently in a brace but her injury is not expected to require surgery.





Aisling is hoping that she can return in time to play for Tipperary this year:

“I’m lucky enough I escaped having to get surgery which I’m very thankful for but I’m in a brace for six to eight weeks.

“I have to go back to for a surgeon review on the 5th of May and hopefully all going well then I can progress my rehab and try get back fit enough to play for Tipp but obviously I’m waiting on when the fixtures will be brought out for Ladies Football as well.

“Hopefully I won’t miss too much and I’m able to get right just in time.”