Tipperary Ladies football team named ahead of Galway game

Tipperary Ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has named his 15 for tomorrow’s crucial game with Galway.

Lauren Fitzpatrick starts in goal with Carrie Davey, Lucy Spillane and Emma Cronin making up the full-back line.

Captain Samantha Lambert is at 6 with Ellen Moore and Orla O’Dwyer either side.





In Midfield is Aisling McCarthy and Anna Rose Kennedy.

The half-forward line is made up of Caitlin Kennedy, Emma Morrissey and Laura Dillon while Aishling Moloney is joined by Ava Fennessy and Roisin Howard in the full-forward line.

Throw-in on Saturday is at 3 o clock in the Gaelic Grounds.