Tipperary into the knockout stages of hurling league

Tipperary’s Senior Hurlers are into the Quarter Final stages of the National Allianz League after victory over Cork .

Michael Ryan’s men saw off the Rebel challenge at Semple this afternoon on a scoreline of 1-24 to 1-21 in a tightly fought encounter which never had much more than a few points between the side for most of the 70 minutes but Tipp proved too strong for Cork in the end.

Jason Forde clocked up 12 points- 7 from frees; 3 from Patrick Maher; two each from Michael Breen, Cathal Barrett and Sean Curran; while there were also points from Brendan Maher & Alan Flynn and Billy McCarthy who also scored Tipp’s goal in the 55th minute





The Premier now take on Dublin in Parnell Park at the knock out stages while Cork has been condemend to the relegation playoff

Speaking to Tipp FM after the win Manager Michael Ryan said today’s encounter is a sign of a very competitive championship ahead.