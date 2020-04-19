Tipperary jockey recovering in hospital after ‘freak’ fall

Tipperary jockey Jamie Spencer is recovering after undergoing surgery following a fall on the gallops in Newmarket on Friday.

Spencer was riding out for trainer David Simcock when his mount slipped.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment on his hip.

Spencer posted his thanks to Addenbrooke’s staff on his Twitter account this morning.





The jockey, 39, described the accident as a ‘freak’ but said he was on the road to recovery.

“If I needed any inspiration to put my very best into my rehabilitation, then all I need to do is look at some of the horses I have to look forward to riding at David Simcock’s stable and further afield,” he tweeted.