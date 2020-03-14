Tipperary hurling squad face period of restricted movement following trip to Spain

Members of the Tipperary Hurling squad are restricting their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work.

The squad returned from a training camp in Spain yesterday evening.

A statement released by the Tipperary County Board reads as follows.





The Tipperary Senior Hurling team were on a warm weather training camp in south-eastern Spain from Monday 9th March to Friday 13th March.

The travelling party stayed in private accommodation where there were no other residents and remained in this private location for the duration of their stay.

They followed HSE and WHO advice in relation to protection against COVID-19 at all times while travelling and while on the training camp.

On their return on Friday night, they were advised by representatives of the HSE at Shannon Airport that they should restrict their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work and reducing social interactions.

All members of the travelling party are complying fully with these requirements.