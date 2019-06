Tipp will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this weekend.

Following wins over Cork and Waterford in the opening games Clare will provide the opposition on Sunday.

Manager Liam Sheedy knows they’ll face quite a challenge in Ennis tomorrow.





Throw-in is at 4 o’clock in Cusack Park on Sunday.

