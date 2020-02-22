Tipperary grandmother lands second spot on Winning Streak

A Tipperary grandmother, who won 40-thousand euro on Winning Streak just four months ago, has landed a second spot on the show.

Ann Skeffington from Cashel walked away with the tidy sum in November and will try her luck again this evening.

Ann – who is originally from kildare has been married to her husband Jim for 47 years.





They have three children and ten grandchildren aged between five and 22.

A spokesperson says getting on the RTE show a second time is a rarity however one person has been on three times.