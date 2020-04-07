Tipperary GP says to get as much Vitamin D as possible in your garden during the good weather

With good weather forecast for the week, you’re being encouraged to soak in as much sun as possible – from your own back garden.

Nenagh-based GP Pat Harrold says Vitamin D is vital when it comes to staving off viruses like COVID-19.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said it’s something simple that will help keep your immune system fighting fit:





“If you’re sitting indoors, your Vitamin D is probably low. And most people at this time of the year, after a long, dirty winter in Ireland, would be low in Vitamin D unless they’re taking a supplement.

“If you’ve a good, high level of Vitamin D, you’re less likely to catch COVID-19. You’ll feel better as well.

“Basically, go with a Vitamin D supplement – especially if you’re over 70 and staying indoors.”