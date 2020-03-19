Tipperary GP “very proud” of country’s Covid-19 response so far

A Tipperary-based GP is positive about the country’s actions in tackling the spread of Covid-19 so far.

Dr Pat Harrold, whose practice is based in Nenagh, says he’s “very proud” of the country so far, but is encouraging people to remain vigilant and self isolate if necessary.

Anybody with concerns about Coronavirus symptoms is encouraged to get in touch via phone with their GP, who can then organise a test.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Dr Harrold said he wants the public to remain patient as staff deal with lots of enquiries.

“I’m very proud of this country. We’re streets ahead of a lot of other places. I spoke with a consultant and he said that space has been cleared in all hospitals to deal with Covid-19 patients,” said Dr Harrold.