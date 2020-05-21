Tipperary golfer selected for 2020 National Junior College All-Freshman team

A young Tipperary golfer on a scholarship in America has been selected for the 2020 National Junior College All-Freshman team.

Scott O’Brien, from Nenagh was ranked the 16th best player in America this past season.





O’Brien is only one of five athletes in America to receive the honour after recording a stroke average of 73.6 over 10 rounds. He capped off an impressive Freshman campaign by being named in the PING All-American team.

Speaking to Tipp FM he explained that a number of American golf coaches selected him for the team through a coaches poll.

“All the Freshman players are put into a category and there’s another award for all the softmores,” explained Scott.