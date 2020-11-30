Tipperary golf clubs prepare to reopen on Tuesday

Golf clubs are set to reopen tomorrow under the new level three restrictions.

Along with the opening of courses, Golf-club pro shops can also reopen on Tuesday whilst associated restaurants and bars which serve food will reopen from December 4th.

Golf clubs around the country had been closed since October 21st but have now been given the all clear from the government.





Jim Flynn, Captain of the Nenagh Golf Club, says that Golf Clubs will be able to operate safely:

“People are so tuned into it now and they know themselves, this thing is going on long enough now that people know what the right things are to do.

“We were very conscious of people in the car park and that maybe two or three cars pull up together and you’d have fellas right up against each other.

“We stewarded that and made sure that people only parked in every second space at a time.

“Look, please god everything will go grand and go well and that people will have a bit of common sense and use it.”