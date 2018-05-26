Tipperary Gives Resounding Yes To Repealing 8th Amendment

Tipperary has given a resounding yes to Repealing the 8th Amendment.

The Premier County passed the vote by 59.15% to 40.85%

Celebrations here at the Presentation Secondary School Sports Hall in Thurles after the Returning Officer James Seymour declared the result of the referendum in Tipperary.





However, the outcome was clear nearly from the outset as the first tallies started to flood in revealing a near 60/40 result in both urban and rural areas..

The final tally came in just after 2 pm – which showed 58.3% YES

41.7%. NO.

And there wasn’t long more to wait until the official figures were declared – with a total valid poll of 72,247 – with 42,731 of the votes YES and the remaining 29, 516 NO. Overall voter turnout in Tipperary was 59.1 percent.

The yes vote was reflected in both urban and rural boxes while both booths in the polling station of Tipperary Pro Life Campaigner Deputy Mattie McGrath also returned a yes – albeit on tight margins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said today marks a culmination of a “quiet revolution” that has taken place over the last few decades.

Labour TD Alan Kelly who had campaigned for yes said there’s no doubting the result that the people of Tipperary wanted change.