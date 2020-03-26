Tipperary Gardaí warning of scammers taking advantage of current health crisis

Tipperary Gardaí are warning that a number of rogue operators are targeting people with bogus services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

They have been calling to homes offering to clean and disinfect yards, sheds and houses.

However Superintendent Willie Leahy of Clonmel Garda station told Tipp FM it’s vital to ensure that the services are genuine:





“We believe that some people are using it as an opportunity to commit crimes. I’d be advising anybody that is offered the services of people looking to cleanse, disinfect or do any of that type of work in your yard, shed, or house, to make sure that they’re genuine and that they’re local… And be aware of the identity and bona fide work of the people that you’re employing.”