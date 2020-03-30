Tipperary Gardaí warn people to stick to the 2km radius for exercising

The attractions of the Blue Way in South Tipp appear to have proved too good to resist for some people over the weekend.

This is despite the restrictions imposed last Friday night as part of efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Superintendent Willie Leahy of Clonmel Garda station says they have found a number of people travelling considerably more than the 2 kilometres from their home for exercise:





“People are driving quite a distance, to Kilsheelan in particular, parking up their vehicles and going for a walk along the Blue Way.

“The Blue Way is a lovely amenity; people cycle on it and walk on it and I’m not trying to spoil or ruin anyone’s activities. But we have to be aware that there’s a 2km distance that we cannot go beyond for exercise.

“So I’d advise, or appeal to anybody to stop driving to that location and if you have to exercise, to try to do so within the 2km limit.”