Tipperary Gardaí advising people to use spare time to register valuable property

With gardens across Tipperary looking better than ever and all the box-sets watched, we’re being encouraged to start considering security issues.

Gardaí in the Tipp Division says it’s a good time to start noting serial numbers of things like lawnmowers and TV’s during our enforced lockdown.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Tom O’Dwyer says it’s a straightforward process:





“We’re encouraging people now to use this down-time to create a property register.

“Go on to the Garda website, www.garda.ie, and you can just download a property register booklet from that – record the make, model and serial number of all the valuable property. That can be property both inside the house and outside the house.

“That can be TV’s, laptops, mobile phones, cameras and then all your tools in your garage; your lawnmower and power tools.”