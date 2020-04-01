Tipperary GAA launch new initiative to keep children occupied

Tipperary GAA have launched a new initiative to help keep children occupied during this period of self-isolation.

Games manager with Tipperary Coaching Dinny Maher, says the focus has tended to be on coaching skills in a controlled environment.

He says they now have an opportunity to develop their individual skills, giving young players freedom to go out and execute the skills in more inventive and imaginative ways in freestyle movement without worrying about the result.





Short video clips can be tagged on the @tippgamesdev Facebook page.

Make sure and include the hashtag #TippFreestyle20