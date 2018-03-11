Tipperary GAA fans urged to get to Semple early

Tipp senior footballers are hopeful that supporters arrive early for this afternoon’s double header at Semple Stadium.

The Premier face Louth in their fifth game of Division 2 of the national football league – however their home form has been lacking in recent years.

Tipp’s Colm O’ Shaughnessy is hoping fans arrive to fill the stadium early, and make plenty of noise.





He says it’ll give the footballers a lift…



