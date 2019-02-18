Tipperary GAA commercial board criticised for gender inequality

Criticism has been levelled at the Tipperary GAA Commercial Board for their lack of gender diversity.

Consultant endocrinologist in Limerick and Nenagh woman Dr Mary Ryan says the board – which was set up recently to support the Tipperary Senior Hurlers – should have equal female representation.

As it stands, the board is exclusively male.





It’ll be chaired by Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo, Tipperary’s Official Sponsor, and will be made up of longstanding supporters of Tipperary GAA.

Names such as Alan Quinlan, Niall Quinn and Louis Fitzgerald also feature.

They’ve also stated that the board will work to secure the funds needed to support the ongoing strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam Sheedy’s management.

However, they do not mention the footballers, whom they also sponsor.

Dr Mary Ryan has taken issue with this – as well as the fact that there are no female representatives on the board.

Teneo don’t sponsor the women’s teams in the county, however Dr Ryab says women should feature on the board and get equal funding to their male counterparts…

Captain of the Tipperary Ladies Footballers, Samantha Lambert agreed with Dr Ryan in that there should be women on the board.

However, speaking on Tipp Today this morning, she also pointed out that the Ladies Gaelic Football Association are slightly different…