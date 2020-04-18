Tipperary funeral director concerned people are not able to grieve death properly

A Tipperary funeral director is concerned that people are not being able to grieve death properly during the pandemic.

Pat Keller of Nenagh-based Keller’s Funeral Directors says the current situation is “frightening”, and has been responding to latest Government advice on funeral procedures.

These recommendations include avoiding the embalming of bodies, or having the body lie in an open casket at home.





Mr Keller says he’s continuing to embalm bodies while wearing full personal protection equipment.

“What they say is recommended is that you can wash and dress the body. I would much prefer to be washing and dressing a body that’s embalmed,” said Mr Keller.